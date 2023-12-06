Teaching young people the concept of safe driving, instilling in them respect for the rules so that it becomes a fixed point when they are behind the wheel. This is the objective of Sara Safe Factor, the project of the insurance company of the same name which in collaboration with ACI Sport will close a year of meetings with a special day called “The Best Of Sara Safe Factor”, scheduled for Wednesday 6 December at the Center ACI – Sara from Safe Driving of Vallelunga.

200 students

The day will involve 200 students from the “Amedeo Avogadro” Institute of Rome and the “Margherita Hack” Institute of Morlupo, who will be asked to participate in a course of approximately an hour and a half curated by the Sara Safe Factor experts and the internationally renowned driver Andrea Montermini who will bring his testimony and his advice for safe and conscious driving, explaining the fundamental concept according to which “the rules win on the road and on the track”.

Safety even on two wheels

Focus also on safety when riding two wheels or scooters, with particular attention to the consequences of distraction and the importance of correct use of the helmet, with the guidance of the Roma Bike Park Manager Emiliano Cantagallo. Also speaking will be the President of AC Roma, Giuseppina Fusco and the Director of Marketing, Brand and Customer Relationship of Sara Assicurazioni, Marco Brachini.

Gigi and Ross’ message

To further reinforce the awareness message, girls and boys will also be able to listen to the video intervention on the topic of road safety by the actor Giuseppe Zeno and Luigi Esposito (Gigi), of the comedy duo Gigi and Ross. This will be followed by a session of practical exercises, on board cars for those with a license and on scooters for those without a licence. “Prevention and education in responsible behavior are crucial factors for greater safety on the road, both when driving a car and a motorbike, as well as soft or electric mobility vehicles”, explains declares Marco Brachini, Director of Marketing, Brand and Customer Relationship at Sara Assicurazioni. “It is important to raise awareness of these issues among young people, who are future road users and who, as the data indicate, are particularly affected by road accidents. With Sara Safe Factor, for over 15 years we have been pursuing our commitment together with ACI Sport to increase responsibility linked to the driving experience and improve safety on the roads. Every year we involve thousands of students with whom we discuss and dialogue both with in-person lessons and meetings and by taking advantage of the world of social media, including through a Facebook page dedicated to the initiative and a story of the stages on the Company’s Instagram profile”.