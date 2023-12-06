Congressman Murphy has no doubt that the United States will soon abandon Ukraine

Washington is close to denying Ukraine another aid package. This was stated by Chris Murphy, a member of the US Senate from the ruling Democratic Party.

The politician commented on the controversy regarding the request of the administration of US President Joe Biden for an additional aid package for Kyiv. In total, the administration requested about $60 billion for Kyiv.

I just don’t think there’s any doubt that we’re about to abandon Ukraine. Chris Murphysenator

Biden called the situation absolute madness

According to Murphy, refusal to approve aid to Ukraine will allegedly lead to “Russia’s military invasion of Europe.” “They (Republicans) approx. “Tapes.ru”) will mourn the day they decided to play political games,” he added.

Chris Murphy. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

In turn, Biden criticized the failure of American lawmakers to agree on new aid to Ukraine. He stressed that stopping support for Kyiv is contrary to the interests of the United States.

See also The unique story of how three widows transformed champagne The failure to support Ukraine is absolute madness. This is against US interests. It’s just wrong Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agrees with him. He stressed that if the US Senate does not approve the allocation of a new aid package to Ukraine, it will open “a Pandora’s box of aggression around the world.” He noted that Senate approval of the aid is also important for Israel.

The US may not have money for Ukraine

In November, John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, announced a critical moment in financial support for Ukraine. According to him, now the American leadership does not have the same flexibility to finance Kyiv.

Photo: Alina Smutko / Reuters

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called the financing situation in Ukraine terrible. She stressed that Washington will be responsible for the country’s defeat in the conflict if lawmakers do not agree on a new aid package.

In turn, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called on party members to vote against the assistance to Ukraine requested by the US presidential administration. Republicans in the Senate insist that budget money should be used to resolve the situation on the southern border of the United States. They set this as a condition for discussing the allocation of additional money to Kyiv.

On December 6, the US Senate held a secret briefing on the administration’s request for assistance to Ukraine and Israel. According to journalist Chad Pergram, the meeting featured a “testy” atmosphere between Democratic and Republican representatives. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky refused to participate in the meeting at the last moment.