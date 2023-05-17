Sara Croce and the Milan fans destroyed: Inter in the Champions League final after Lautaro’s derby

AC Milan fans are heartbroken. Destroyed. Demoralized. The defeat in the derby against Inter (in the sign of Taurus, Lautaro Martinez) with elimination from the Champions League semifinal (Inzaghi’s team will fly to Istanbul ready to face Real Madrid or Manchester City on Saturday 10 June) knocked them to the ground.

Moreover, their beloved At the moment Diavolo isn’t even sure he will play in the top European club competition next year: already because Giroud, Leao and his companions are currently fifth in the standings with three days to go (Sampdoria, Juventus and Verona on the calendar) with four points behind Lazio and two ahead of Roma (+3 over Atalanta).





Between fans of Milan disappointed by the Champions League night against Inter there will definitely be Sarah Crossthe beautiful influencers (a million followers follow her on Instagram), model and showgirl – known among other things for being the protagonist ad Next another (the program by Paolo Bonolis) in the role of Bonas e Mother Nature in Hi Darwin (always with Bonolis and Luca Laurenti) – which he published on Tuesday evening three stories on Instagram from San Siro. Like millions of Rossoneri supporters, she believed in a comeback, but there was nothing they could do. Too strong this Inter in a state of gracePioli’s Milan are in too much trouble and are struggling to find the way to the goal.

Sara Croce, topless who consoles the Milan fans destroyed by the derby with Inter: hand on her breast and artistic photo

At least the Milan fans will have been able to console themselves by admiring the latest shots published by Sara Croce on her Instagram page. And among them stands out a splendid black and white artistic photo of the showgirl published just a few days ago (taken by Alberto Buzzanca, an important fashion photographer): hand on her breasts, panties and knee-high boots. She is literally spectacular and her followers send her messages of love. “You are spectacular”… “This is pure art.”.. “Perfection”we read among the thousands of comments on Sara Croce’s post.

