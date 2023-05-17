Forecaster Tishkovets said that there will be no extreme heat this summer in Russia

Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, assessed the forecasts, according to which extreme heat awaits Russians this summer. He spoke about this in an interview with the radio Sputnik.

“I calculated a long-term forecast for the season and I can say that there is no question of any of the hottest summers in 150 years, as some weather forecasters say,” the expert said. According to him, the general temperature background in Russia will be near the norm with a slight excess.

In particular, in Central Russia it will be on average one and a half degrees warmer than the average values. Tishkovets added that the summer will be moderate. “I don’t see extreme temperatures, much less close to 2010,” he stressed.

At the same time, in some regions, a deficit of precipitation is expected up to a drought, most of them in early summer. The forecaster warned that in this regard it is necessary to be attentive and prepared for adverse scenarios.

Earlier, Tishkovets denied the information that the upcoming summer in Moscow will be the hottest in the past 150 years. He recalled that for Moscow, the normal night air temperature is 10-15 degrees Celsius, and daytime – from 20 to 25 degrees Celsius.