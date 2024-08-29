The Spaniard is ready for Monza

Carlos Sainz is ready for his last Monza as a Ferrari driver, even though he stressed that he is not living it with melancholy or sadness. A year ago, the Spanish driver took a magical pole position, finishing on the podium in the race. On Sunday, the future Williams driver will celebrate his 30th birthday and will try to give himself the victory. Below are his words in the press conference.

McLaren is the benchmark

“McLaren is the benchmark because every time it brings updates to the track they work. We, Red Bull and Mercedes are looking for those 1-2 tenths that we are missing”.

Hopes for the weekend

“Until we test the updates on Friday I can’t make any predictions.”

Mercedes from Spa one-two to P7-P8 in Holland

“We are so close in terms of performance that this is what can happen when you make a mistake or you race on a more or less favorable track.”

To be underestimated

“I have never felt undervalued, neither by the other drivers nor by the team principals. In 24 races I always manage to bring out my strengths”.