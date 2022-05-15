After two straight draws, São Paulo won again in the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. This Sunday (15), Tricolor defeated Cuiabá by 2 to 1, in Morumbi, for the sixth round of the competition. The visitors left the field in trouble with the referee.

The triumph in the capital of São Paulo took the team led by Rogério Ceni to 11 points, provisionally in third position, being able to be overtaken by Santos, Avaí, América-MG and Botafogo in the sequence of the round. Dourado, with seven points, has the 13th place threatened only by Goiás, among the clubs that still play this Sunday (15).

São Paulo commanded the offensive actions during the 90 minutes. In the first half, in addition to the defenses of goalkeeper Walter, saving Cuiabá, defender Robert Arboleda hit the post. But who went to the break ahead was the visiting team. At 32, Alesson took advantage of a collision from defenders Léo and Arboleda and came face to face with goalkeeper Jandrei. Shirt 9 kicked the post, but the remainder fell at the feet of fellow striker Jenison, who opened the scoring.

The final stage was marked by two controversial moves, much questioned by Cuiabá. At 18 minutes, midfielder André Anderson fell in the area in a ball dispute with defender Marllon. Referee Alexandre Vargas de Jesus gave a penalty in favor of Tricolor. Striker Jonathan Calleri charged and left everything the same. At 27, Jonathan Cafu tried to submit, but ended up disarmed by Arboleda and hit the São Paulo player in the shin. Warned by the video referee (VAR), the referee checked the bid and sent the Dourado forward.

Nine minutes later came the hosts’ turn. Midfielder Nikão was left with the leftover kick from forward Emiliano Rigoni and hit a cross. The ball deflected on the steering wheel Marcão and died in the Cuiabana nets.

São Paulo returns to the field this Thursday (19), at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), again at Morumbi, against Jorge Wilstermann (Bolivia), for the Copa Sudamericana. Next Sunday (22), Tricolor will have the classic against Corinthians, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, also in São Paulo. The day before, on Saturday (21), Cuiabá hosts Internacional at Arena Pantanal.