Lima dresses up to receive Luis Miguel, the Mexican music icon, who after five years returns to the Peruvian capital to delight his followers with two unforgettable concerts. Expectations are high and preparations by the organizers and the artist himself have not been long in coming. From specific requirements to the setlist, everything is being carefully planned to ensure the performances are memorable.

The arrival of the 'Sol de México' to the National Stadium this February 24 and 25 is not only a musical event, but an event that mobilizes the entire city. With tickets selling out at an impressive speed, fans are preparing to live a unique experience. Luis Miguel has requested specific conditions for his stayfrom luxurious accommodation to precise details about its food and drinks, reflecting its international star status.

What are the requirements that Luis Miguel asks for his stay in Lima?

Luis Miguel will land in Lima days before the first concert scheduled for February 24. His arrival is planned so that he has enough time to rest and prepare for his performances at the National Stadium, marking his triumphant return to the Peruvian stage.

Among Luis Miguel's requirements, They highlight their accommodation in a five-star hotel, with top-of-the-line services and amenities. In addition, he has requested a variety of fresh foods and specific drinks, such as whiskey and high-quality tequila. No less important, it requires adequate space for personal rest and pre-concert preparation, including a dressing room equipped with white towels, scented candles, fruits, cheeses and oxygen tanks, in addition to specialized medical care available.

Luis Miguel is performing in Colombia and Ecuador before landing in Lima. Photo: Cordon Press

When are Luis Miguel's presentations in Lima?

The presentations of Luis Miguel They are scheduled for February 24 and 25 at the National Stadium in Lima. The concerts mark the singer's return to Peru, promising to be two unforgettable nights where he will perform almost 50 of his most resonant hits, from romantic ballads to the boleros that have established him as a legend of Spanish music.

The presentation of the popular 'Sol de México' has an estimated running time of 90 minutes in which he will sing his best songs ever.

What is Luis Miguel's setlist for the concerts in Lima?

The setlist of Luis Miguel for his presentations in Lima promises to be a retrospective of his impressive career, covering almost 50 of his greatest hits. Although specific details of the setlist remain pending, attendees can expect an exciting mix of romantic ballads, classic boleros, and the pop hits that have defined her career. This musical journey will not only demonstrate her versatility as an artist, but also her deep connection with the audience that has grown with her songs over the years.