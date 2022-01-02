The clean-up in Coapa continues and within the current squad right now there is only one player who has already been notified that he must seek accommodation in another Liga MX club. This is the Argentine Leo Suárez, who is not within Solari’s plans, who is looking for another right winger in the market to take his place.
Suárez comes from a complicated semester in which he did not add a single minute due to an injury that made him miss the season, now, fully recovered, the Argentine was discarded from the planning of the team along with other group of players and for the moment he is the last to find equipment, a situation that could change in the next few hours.
Víctor Díaz de Récord informs that the attacker on the right is very close to leaving America and arriving at the Santos team, who has already contacted both the player’s environment and the eagles to know the availability of the footballers, receiving good news, in Coapa they are Willing to replicate the “Ibargüen” formula, the citizens of the capital would terminate their contract in order to give him an exit and the Argentine would arrive in Torreón completely free, although he is not the only team from Mexico interested in Leo.
#Santos #Laguna #stay #Leo #Suárez
