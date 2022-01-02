With everything and the shortcomings of its squad, Pumas managed to be a semifinalist in the MX League, the set of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, with everything and the condition of one of the teams with the least capital in Mexico has been in charge of being located in the last year, on two occasions very close to being champion of Mexico.
This has meant that several of the footballers of the feline squad, especially those who have outstanding individual performance, are negotiated with more powerful teams to be able to heal their finances semester by semester, the latest cases are those of Carlos Rodríguez and Juan Pablo Vigón a Tigres, in the most recent days the transfer of the young Erik Lira to Cruz Azul and there are options that Dinenno will go to Brazil with Palmeiras.
Different sources in Mexico confirm that Pumas has on the table a tempting offer for its great star, the Brazilian club has initially offered 6.5 million dollars for the Argentine, a figure that at least CU already considers
The possible sale of Dinenno should not surprise anyone by assessing the following factors, in the first instance the duration of its contract, since it has only been in force for one year and the risk of losing it for free from June, in the same way, its sale would represent a clean income of 2.5 million dollars, thinking that at the time they paid Deportivo Cali 4 million for the scorer, in addition to the significant salary increase that Palmeiras can offer Juan Ignacio.
