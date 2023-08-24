⚔️| Ready for days 4 and 5, on Sunday August 20, the warriors of Santos Laguna will face Cruz Azul, and on August 30 they will face Tigres. Will they get all 6 points or just 3?🤨#WarriorMode🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/KTda3qNPLD – Warrior Mode (@Modo_GuerreroMX) August 11, 2023

TALK TO THE PATROL THAT THE CHIVAS ARE ESCAPING! 🏃‍♂️💨🐐🇲🇽 Chivas defeated Xolos 1-0 with a goal from Piojo and is more super leader than ever pic.twitter.com/DSvna09ViU – Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) August 23, 2023

“I am happy and motivated, day after day I wake up wanting to continue improving, every day I have felt a little better, with this continuity that I have had, I have gotten a little closer to the desired level. Now I know how to continue, after so long without activity it is difficult to come back and be at your best level later, this streak of games has helped me to improve, the personal objective is to achieve my best version and help the team to get points ”he exclaimed.

About the Chivasthe one of Lebanese descent stressed: “It would be a very important victory at home, for what it would mean to return to victory with our fans, we could get into the first places, it is important to always seek to add the three points, whether at home or away. They are details to improve in offense and defense. In the end it’s a whole, it’s a team and what we do in offense starts from a goal kick with me and what you do in defense starts from the pressure from the forwards, we have to play practically perfect matches, both in attack and in defence, The match against Cruz Azul left us with a good taste in our mouths, beyond the result, the ways in which it was played and competed, I felt a solid, committed team”.

“People be patient. We provide it to you. We are one hundred percent sure that he will find his best form. Our team is the one that is in the process of growing and finding its best version. That’s where I say we got it.”he commented at a press conference, in addition to his account on Twitter left the following message: “Modesty. I respect. Responsibility. Match by match with the aim of reaching our best version. Union and patience.

Regarding the topic of Isaac Brizuelawhich has generated a lot of uncertainty, since it stopped being taken into account the last two dates and it sounds like leaving the club and joining squads like Lion, Pachuca either Toluca, pauno was clear and emphasized that The little rabbit You can ask to leave without being detained, although he clarified that there is no intention of dispensing with his services. He Magician He pointed out that the versions that they want to put it up for sale are pure ‘film’, however, he made it clear that if the captain wants to leave, he will not prevent it.

“I don’t want El Cone to leave. If that is the question, we count on El Cone, to raise his level and win. For my part we don’t want him to leave. Don’t make a movie. Now, if he takes the bags and leaves, I can’t do anything, but that’s not the case. There is no problem with El Cone. We have to make decisions with those called up. They are very even (in level the players). We seek to optimize this”he added.