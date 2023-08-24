Between Tuesday and Wednesday, some games of Date 5 of the 2023 Opening Tournament were played, of the MX League, but quickly Matchday 6 is present this weekend. Therefore, this Saturday, August 26, the super leader, the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajarathey visit Saints Lagoon in it TSM Corona Stadium.
The Guerreros de la Comarca did not see action during the week because their duel against the tigers in it Volcano, corresponding to that day, was postponed to August 30. Before that, those from Torreón drew 2-2 with Blue Cross in it Aztec stadium and for this reason they are twelfth in the table with five points.
On the other hand, the Sacred Flock remains at the top of the competition after having imposed itself on Xolos of Tijuana in it akron stadium for the minimum of Robert Alvaradoalthough Victor Guzman missed a penalty The rojiblancos have 13 units with four wins and one draw.
When? Saturday, August 26
Place: Torreon, Coahuila
Stadium: TSM Crown
Schedule: 9:05 p.m.
Channel: TUDN and Azteca Sports
Streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7 and www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/
Since the start of this week, the Warriors are already focused on their clash against the Guadalajara. the archer Gibran Lajud He assured that they have a lot to improve within the championship, apart from that he has the objective of returning to the highest level, taking advantage of the opportunity that he has been given to be the guardian of the goal after the injury of Carlos Acevedo.
“I am happy and motivated, day after day I wake up wanting to continue improving, every day I have felt a little better, with this continuity that I have had, I have gotten a little closer to the desired level. Now I know how to continue, after so long without activity it is difficult to come back and be at your best level later, this streak of games has helped me to improve, the personal objective is to achieve my best version and help the team to get points ”he exclaimed.
About the Chivasthe one of Lebanese descent stressed: “It would be a very important victory at home, for what it would mean to return to victory with our fans, we could get into the first places, it is important to always seek to add the three points, whether at home or away. They are details to improve in offense and defense. In the end it’s a whole, it’s a team and what we do in offense starts from a goal kick with me and what you do in defense starts from the pressure from the forwards, we have to play practically perfect matches, both in attack and in defence, The match against Cruz Azul left us with a good taste in our mouths, beyond the result, the ways in which it was played and competed, I felt a solid, committed team”.
Goalie: Gibran Lajud
defenses: Matheus Doria, Felix Torres, Ismael Govea, Omar Campos
midfielders: Pedro Aquino, Alan Cervantes, Juan Brunetta
strikers: Emerson Rodríguez, Duván Vergara, Harold Preciado
substitutes: ‘Dedos’ López, Santiago Muñoz, Aldo López, Jair González, Diego Medina, Salvador Mariscal, Javier Correa, Ronaldo Prieto, Santiago Ramírez, Hugo Rodríguez
Despite the win over Xolosa sector of the fans booed the Pocho Guzman after missing the penalty. This generated that the Serbian technician Veljko Paunovic come out in his defense asking for the support of the rojiblanca nation.
“People be patient. We provide it to you. We are one hundred percent sure that he will find his best form. Our team is the one that is in the process of growing and finding its best version. That’s where I say we got it.”he commented at a press conference, in addition to his account on Twitter left the following message: “Modesty. I respect. Responsibility. Match by match with the aim of reaching our best version. Union and patience.
Regarding the topic of Isaac Brizuelawhich has generated a lot of uncertainty, since it stopped being taken into account the last two dates and it sounds like leaving the club and joining squads like Lion, Pachuca either Toluca, pauno was clear and emphasized that The little rabbit You can ask to leave without being detained, although he clarified that there is no intention of dispensing with his services. He Magician He pointed out that the versions that they want to put it up for sale are pure ‘film’, however, he made it clear that if the captain wants to leave, he will not prevent it.
“I don’t want El Cone to leave. If that is the question, we count on El Cone, to raise his level and win. For my part we don’t want him to leave. Don’t make a movie. Now, if he takes the bags and leaves, I can’t do anything, but that’s not the case. There is no problem with El Cone. We have to make decisions with those called up. They are very even (in level the players). We seek to optimize this”he added.
Goalie: Miguel Jimenez
defenses: Antonio Briseño, ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, Jesus Chiquete, Alan Mozo
midfielders: ‘Oso’ González, Fernando Beltrán, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán
strikers: Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega, Ricardo Marin
substitutes: Alejandro Mayorga, Yael Padilla, Daniel Ríos, Érick Gutiérrez, Pável Pérez, Alan Torres, Juan Brigido, ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, Óscar Whalley, Raúl Martínez, Ronaldo Cisneros
Santos Laguna 2-2 Chivas
