“Right-wing extremism in its various forms continues to be the greatest threat to free democracy and public security in Hesse.” Bernd Neumann, presented.

According to this, the number of officially known extremists in Hesse fell to 13,295 in 2022, after increases in recent years. However, the minus is only due to slight declines in Islamists, left-wing extremists and extremists with foreign connections. In contrast, the number of right-wing extremists rose by 20 to 1,730. The so-called Reichsbürger and self-governers recorded an increase of 100. Beuth now counts 1,100 people in this scene. The Minister of the Interior noted that their affinity for weapons made them particularly dangerous.

But he also recalled the arrest of the alleged “Reich citizen” Heinrich XIII. Prince Reuss and 24 others in December. In a highly complex procedure, the Hessian Office for the Protection of the Constitution made a significant contribution to the dismantling of a suspected terrorist network through intensive educational work. The employees meticulously evaluated the initial findings, generated their own knowledge and initiated the exchange with partner authorities in the federal and state governments. So the alleged plan of a coup d’état was thwarted.

Less left-wing extremists

The Union politician warned that the challenge posed by “Reich citizens” and self-government remained high. The dynamism of the scene is reflected in the increase in potential by 100 people. The “Kingdom of Germany” group, which is primarily based in Saxony-Anhalt, is particularly active. In the spring of 2022, she came up with the plan to open a grocery store and a so-called regional office in Hasselroth in the Main-Kinzig district.







A member of the “Kingdom of Germany” wanted to run a restaurant called “Rohkosteria” in the Riederwald district of Frankfurt. However, due to general public pressure, the actors eventually gave up on the projects in Hasselroth and Riederwald. One must continue to expect that the “Reich citizens” will try to rent rooms in Hesse, warned the head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

The personal potential of left-wing extremism fell by 120 people last year compared to 2021. But the number of violent left-wing extremists remained high at 600 last year. The movement keeps picking up on issues that they suspect will help them connect with non-extremist sections of society. One of them is “anti-fascism”.

Neumann warned of possible confrontations between right-wing and left-wing extremists. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution is also observing that left-wing extremists are trying to exploit climate protection for their purposes. “They are trying to influence peaceful movements in a targeted manner,” reports Neumann.







“Climate adhesives” are not observed

Groups that are committed to climate protection do not fall under the statutory monitoring mandate of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, even if they commit crimes. The authority is only responsible if such groups become ideologically radicalized or act in an anti-constitutional way or are influenced by left-wing extremists.

Criminal offenses are becoming more common, especially at the start of necessary clearance and clearing work. They are carried out by forest squatters, some of whom are radical and violent, as well as a left-wing extremist clientele, who are increasingly receiving support from all parts of Germany and also from other European countries. This was found, for example, at the beginning of the year during the clearing work in the Fechenheimer forest in Frankfurt. According to Neumann, left-wing extremists generally see the state as “fascist” and therefore “worth fighting”.

He stated that there had recently been no Islamist-motivated attacks. “However, there is still a risk that people acting in isolation, in particular, will be inspired to commit acts of violence by the propaganda machinery of terrorist groups such as the so-called ‘Islamic State’.”

The security authorities therefore continued to act with all determination against violence-oriented Islamism. Neumann mentioned the search of 15 objects in May 2023. They were said to have been connected to a network that was probably operating internationally and was suspected of promoting the terror of “Islamic State” through donations.

After Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the Hessian Office for the Protection of the Constitution drew its attention to increased espionage activities by state actors from abroad. The protection of the economy is one of the tasks of the protection of the constitution as a preventive part of counter-espionage, explained Neumann. The country is challenged, Beuth noted, “both from within and from without”.