The Eintracht Frankfurt became this Saturday Bayern’s new pursuer in the Bundesliga by defeating the bottom team schalke 3-0 with goals from Jonas Lindström, the Colombian Rafael Santos Borré and Aurelio Buta.

With this victory, he equaled the points and surpassed by goal difference the Freiburgwho fell thrashed 6-0 against Freiburg.

(Dani Alves’ wife explodes on social networks after imprisonment for sexual assault)

(Dani Alves: this is how he spent his first night in jail, video)

Bayern drew 1-1 against Leipzig on Friday, who are now fifth, six points behind Bayern. There are currently three teams with five points less than Bayern, which are, in this order, Eintracht, Union Berlin –who won 3-1 against Hoffenheim- and the Freiburg.

The Union was behind a good part of the game this Saturday until Doekhi scored 1-1 in the 73rd minute. Then, towards the end, Doehki himself put the Berliners ahead in minute 89 and in added time Leweling scored the third.

Bayern rules

Wolfsburg, with their victory this Saturday, confirms a good run after a bad start to the season, and has provisionally entered the European positions, it is sixth, but it could be displaced this Sunday by Borussia Dortmund if Edin Terzic’s team defeat Augsburg.

At the moment, the classification offers -besides the usual image of Bayern being the leader- some things that were not expected, such as the presence of Union Berlin, Eintracht and Freiburg in the positions of the Champions League and Leipzig and Dortmund out of them.

At the bottom of the table, Bochum achieved an important 3-1 victory against Hertha, a direct competitor in the fight against relegation. The bochum He leaves the relegation squares in which Hertha has fallen, which is now penultimate.

Stuttgart drew 1-1 against Mainz and is now third from last, a position that would force them to risk remaining in a double game against the third party in the second Bundesliga, with one point more than Hertha.

(Statue in honor of Linda Caicedo generates criticism and ridicule in networks) (Shakira and Piqué: composer of the song “he released his tongue” and gave it away, video)

EFE