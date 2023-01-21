Boston Dynamics is one of the best-known robotics companies, perhaps you know it as we already told you about Spot in the past, the famous little robot that resembles a pet dog to all intents and purposes! Today we are here to talk about a different robot, Atlas, which apparently really looks like a human.

Boston Dynamics shows Atlas in action!

In recent years, Boston Dynamics’ work has certainly attracted attention thanks to Atlas, the company’s latest robot that so far bears the closest resemblance to a real human being. We already know that Atlas is capable of running, jumping and somersaults like a high-level gymnast, but a new modification now allows him to collect items as if he had real hands.

Or rather, they are not really hands but pliers, still a little backward but which, thanks to a fixed finger and a mobile finger, allow him to carry out new jobs: lift objects. It might seem like a small thing but in reality it must be borne in mind that this modification in the robot was designed to perform activities of lifting very heavy weights!

The video that shows it in action in fact focuses the spotlight on a possible scenario on a construction site, where Atlas could help construction workers by taking care of the heaviest and above all dangerous jobs, proving to be an excellent companion and above all by reducing the risk of accidents. We don’t want to tell you anything else, but we leave you Below are the videos that speak for themselves!