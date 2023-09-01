Home page World

How did Leon’s tragic death come about? His father described a tragedy with a previous robbery – now he has been in custody for six months.

Innsbruck – It’s been a year since little Leon drowned in the Kitzbüheler Ache. It should not have been a voluntary bathing session – it was dark and rainy. Father Florian was walking with him on the morning of his son’s death drama. Unlike at the beginning of the investigation, his person is now not unaffected by murder suspicions.

St. Johann on the Kitzbüheler Ache Early Sunday morning, August 28, 2022 Florian A. in custody (extended by current decision of 07/31/23)

Murder or Accident? Two versions are circulating about the death of the six-year-old

For several months, the father’s description was considered very likely: an unknown perpetrator is said to have knocked him unconscious with a bottle in order to commit a robbery. It was believed that the child climbed out of his baggy and fell into the river. Because: An autopsy could not prove any violence and Florian A. was wounded in the hospital. But in the spring of 2023 the tide turned. Who was the culprit? Why are there no traces? The Supreme Court (OGH) reacts to many unanswered questions and announces in a draft resolution that Florian A. should be targeted more closely.

After the death of his son in Tyrol – Florian A. should remain in custody

On his cell phone found at the scene of the crime, there should be evidence that makes Florian A. the perpetrator more likely for the public prosecutor, reports The standard. Before the time of the crime, he had researched the keyword “fainting” and had walked a number of steps that could indicate that he had disposed of his mobile phone on his own.

Six-year-old Leon was found dead in the Kitzbüheler Ache in St. Johann in August last year. (Archive) © Georg Köchler/dpa

The Innsbruck district court recently ruled that the boy’s father, who has been in custody since March 2023, should remain there. On RTL-Inquiry, his defense attorney said that the court feared that Florian A. “could commit a crime against strangers in the future.” Killing his own child would not be an isolated case – a man was recently convicted in Hanau for the murder of his children. In the case of Florian A. there is no clear evidence and no final judgment – ​​at the moment the presumption of innocence applies.

Leon suffered from epileptic seizures – his family tried to improve his condition and education

Why would a father who otherwise presents himself as a caring father commit such a terrible act? Leon suffered from the rare syngap syndrome – sleep disorders and epileptic seizures were a regular occurrence, his family describes on a website. On this and on the social channels, she described everyday life with Leon and collected donations for research into the disease.

