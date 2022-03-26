There are not many precedents that place Real Valladolid facing Alcorcón in Santo Domingo, something that will take place again this Sunday from 6:15 p.m. with arbitration by Quintero González.

This will be the eighth visit of the pucelano team to the alfarero stadium and the previous seven (six in the regular league and one more in the 2011-12 playoff final) were played all in Second and in the 21st century and more specifically in the last 11 years.

One of the most special matches that have been lived in Santo Domingo is the one on the way out of the playoff final promotion in the 2011-12 campaign in which the players led by Djukic managed to win by 0-1 which was the basis of the promotion achieved days later in Zorrilla with an agonizing 1-1 against Anquela’s pupils.

Valladolid had just eliminated Córdoba in the semi-final (0-0 and 3-0 in Zorrilla) and arrived launched, being the one that had played the best football in the regular league, but they were left with honey on their lips and had to play the playoffs. That match in Santo Domingo was played at Real Valladolid by Dani Hernández, Balenziaga, Peña, Marc Valiente, Jesús Rueda, Víctor Pérez, Nafti, Sisi, Óscar, Nauzet Alemán and Javi Guerra, who was the one who scored the only goal in the match. minute 29 (Jofre, Manucho and Baraja also played).

Of the other six games played there, all in the regular league, Valladolid achieved two wins, three draws and only lost once. The last time he was there he also achieved promotion, in 2017-18 but only achieved a draw 0-0. The last victory was in 2016-17 by 1-2 (Navarro and two from Juán Villar) and in 2015-16 also 0-0; another victory in 2014-15 by 0-1 (Roger). In the regular league visit of 2011-12 that ended with the commented playoff, the game ended 2-2 (Montañés and Saúl Berjón and double by Nauzet Alemán) and finally the only defeat in that stadium that came in the first visit in 2010-11 by 1-0 (Quini).