From 24 March, the city of Turin has a new green lung at the Piredda Garden, ready to perfume the air and turn white and pink every spring. The Councilor for City Care and Public Green Area of ​​the City of TurinFrancesco Tressoand the President of Suzuki Italia, Massimo Nalli, planted the last of the 30 Japanese cherry trees that Suzuki donated to the Piedmontese capital. The plants were purchased with the funds raised during Suzuki Green Friday on November 26th.

Suzuki undertook to allocate part of the turnover of the Auto, Motorcycle and Marine divisions to the purchase of trees and the choice fell on the famous sakura, with the desire to pay them homage to the City of Turin, which has always hosted the headquarters of Suzuki Italia and has historical ties with Japan evidenced by the twinning with the city of Nagoya, at the Suzuki headquarters in Hamamatsu, Japan. The cherry trees will be positioned to complete the perimeter rows of the trees already present in the Piredda Garden, a green area of ​​about 25 thousand square meters between corso Rosselli, via Isonzo and via Issiglio, in the territory of District 3. The Suzuki Green Friday has made it possible to plant many splendid Japanese cherry trees in many other areas of Italy. The Suzuki network dealers enthusiastically joined the initiative and, together with Suzuki, planted at least one “sakura” in their cities. The widespread forest created by the official network has brought colors and fragrances with a Japanese “flavor” to many cities, giving them a little breath of fresh air with an estimated total annual abatement of more than 3,500kg of Co 2 .

“Our every act determines the future of our planet, for better or for worse. Today’s contribution from Suzuki, which with Suzuki Hybrid technology is the protagonist of sustainable mobility, makes us reflect on the efforts to be made every day to preserve the environment and the planet we live on. ” he recalled on the sidelines of the event Massimo Nalli, President of Suzuki Italywho then added: “Since its founding, Suzuki has set itself the goal of improving the lives of its customers and helping to create a more prosperous company. In pursuing this aim, drawing inspiration from the traditional values ​​of Japanese culture, we respect the planet, the rules and principles that underlie civil coexistence. Cherry blossoms are the symbol of well-being, inner harmony and balance with the universe that surrounds us“.