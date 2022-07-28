The situation in the goal of Club América is not very clear for next year. According to various journalistic reports, Guillermo Ochoa, whose contract ends in December 2022, would not renew with the azulcrema squad and would leave for Major League Soccer (MLS). In this sense, the board’s favorite footballer to occupy this position was Agustín Marchesín, but the Argentine is close to signing him with Celta de Vigo.
Faced with the impossibility of hiring Marchesín and the very probable departure of Guillermo Ochoa, the club has given itself the task of looking for an alternative in the goal. The name of David Ochoa has sounded strong in recent hours. The Mexican goalkeeper, who currently plays for Real Salt Lake in the MLS, is one of the options that could end up arriving in Coapa. But to sign the 21-year-old, the Eagles will have to do battle with Barcelona.
The soccer player born in Oxard, California, and who has been called by Gerardo Martino to be part of the Mexican National Team, is in the sights of the Blaugrana club, specifically Barcelona Atletic or Barcelona B, which is directed by Rafael Márquez. David Ochoa will end his contract with the MLS team in December of this year, so he can already negotiate as a free agent what his next destination will be.
David Ochoa has been linked in the past with teams like Fulham, Bournemouth, West Ham, KV Kortrijk, Cádiz, Real Sociedad. In recent hours clubs like Manchester United or Monaco have also sounded. So far, it has not yet been defined which will be the next team of the Mexican-American goalkeeper. In this context, America wants to join the bid and make an effort to convince the 21-year-old element.
In Mexico, teams like Xolos de Tijuana, Atlético de San Luis and Toluca also have the promising goalkeeper in their sights.
