Unanimously and at breakneck speed, the Hong Kong Parliament approved this Tuesday its first National Security law since the return of the territory to China in 1997. The controversial law, known locally as the legislative initiative on Article 23, regulates crimes of treason, secession, sedition and subversion, and state secrets, in addition to activities of foreign organizations in the territory and links between local and foreign entities. The law, in line with Beijing's postulates, has been denounced as a tool created to deal a terminal blow to any type of dissent in the territory. Thus, it punishes several offenses with life imprisonment – such as inciting mutiny by members of the Chinese Armed Forces and colluding with external forces to damage public infrastructure; increases prison sentences for sedition, which go from two to seven years, and even to ten if it is proven that the perpetrators have acted in collusion with a foreign force; and lengthens the permitted periods of detention without charge from 48 hours to 16 days. The legislation falls on an autonomous region where civil rights movements have been crushed following the approval of the National Security Law, imposed by Beijing in 2020 with the aim of crushing the pro-democracy uprisings that shook Hong Kong in 2019.

The regulations, which will come into force this Saturday, have also been harshly criticized by numerous groups defending public rights and freedoms, as well as by various governments, due to the vague definition of some of the punishable crimes, the risk of extraterritoriality of their precepts, and for undermining the “one country, two systems” framework, under which China assumed the return of sovereignty of the former British colony. “It is alarming that such far-reaching legislation was rushed through the legislature through an expedited process, despite serious concerns raised by the incompatibility of many of its provisions with international human rights law,” he said. the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, through a statement.

Beijing defends, on the other hand, the need for a rule that the autonomous government already tried to adopt in 2003. Then, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong to protest, managed to put a stop to it, and it was withdrawn and stored in the drawer for two decades. Now, the citizen resistance has offered hardly any opposition: a good part has left the country, has been prosecuted or prefers to remain silent in the face of possible reprisals. For China, the legislation of Article 23 – named after the precept that it develops from the Basic Law of Hong Kong, the mini-Constitution of the autonomous region – is “what must be done to [afianzar] the security and stability” of Hong Kong, and the “correct application” of the “one country, two systems” framework, said Mao Ning, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, in an appearance in early March. According to Beijing, the law is directed against “a handful of criminals who seriously endanger” national security, and it is “legitimate, legal and irreproachable” legislation.

John Lee, head of the autonomous government of Hong Kong, assured this Tuesday that it is a defensive law, which gives the city “a stronger door and lock,” and protects it against invaders. “It is necessary to protect us from people who invade our home,” he said in an appearance after the approval. Lee has justified the convenience of equipping himself with “effective” tools against what he has called “black violence” (in reference to the pro-democracy protests) and “color revolution.” “With the new law, we no longer have to worry about people destroying public infrastructure,” he concluded, according to statements reported by the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post.

Lee has expressed confidence that the rule will only increase Hong Kong's attractiveness for business and investment. He has also claimed that Hong Kong had, in the past, “walked down the wrong path” before Beijing imposed the national security law. “We must correctly understand that there must be one country before two systems, and the two systems must not be used to resist one country,” he said.

More arbitrary arrests

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The Hong Kong Democratic Council, a dissident organization founded in exile in the heat of the 2019 protests, and whose original members include the politician persecuted by Hong Kong justice Nathan Law, now based in London, has immediately denounced the race against the clock for approving a “draconian” norm by a legislature where there is no longer any opposition, reduced to a mere signatory, and in a process in which no objections of any kind have been raised. The public consultation lasted barely a month, the text of the bill was released nine days later and was finally approved in 12 days by the Legislative Council with 89 votes in favor and none against. The authorities have shown satisfaction and celebrated that 98.6% of the 13,000 opinions collected during the consultation expressed “support or constructive criticism,” said the Minister of Security, Chris Tang.

“Article 23 grants broad powers to law enforcement officers, judges and prosecutors to repress dissent and stifle political opposition, which will undoubtedly allow for more arbitrary political arrests than the 1,829 political prisoners we have documented,” denounced the Democratic Council in a statement. The organization also warns that the new regulation “will encourage peer surveillance and provoke an environment similar to that of the Cultural Revolution in Hong Kong,” in reference to the revolt launched by Chinese President Mao Zedong during his last decade in power ( 1966-76), which resulted in terrible factional fighting and in which between one and three million people died.

“It's a devil's law,” Kacey Wong, a Hong Kong artist, very active during the pro-democracy protests, and today “self-exiled” in Taiwan, comments briefly through a message.

A multi-party international coalition – made up of politicians and public figures, which includes from the last British governor of Hong Kong, Christopher Patten, to the US senator Marco Rubio, as well as 17 MEPs – has also responded immediately with a joint statement that unequivocally condemns measure. The new legislation, they affirm, “will mean a new devastating blow to the autonomy, the rule of law, the fundamental rights and freedoms of the city, beyond the impact of the National Security Law imposed by Beijing in 2020,” he states. The measure, they continue, will declare seven types of activities as crimes under “vague and expansive provisions that will criminalize the peaceful exercise of human rights.” According to the 78 signatories, the law undermines the rights to due process and a fair trial and violates Hong Kong's obligations under international human rights law, jeopardizing its role as an “open international city.”

“The Hong Kong Government has dealt another devastating blow to human rights in the city,” Sarah Brooks, director of Amnesty International China, also denounced in a statement. “The authorities enacted this law in the blink of an eye, ending any glimmer of hope that public protest could counter its most destructive elements.” For Brooks, the step is the clearest message to date that “Hong Kong authorities' eagerness to accommodate Beijing's will surpasses any previous commitments on human rights.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_