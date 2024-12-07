The Local Government Board of the Santander City Council will approve next Monday the file for contract the service of collection and transportation of urban waste and street cleaning for an annual amount of 25.1 million euros and a maximum term of 10 years, without the possibility of extension.

This document corrects the requirements that the Central Administrative Court of Contractual Resources raised to cancel the specifications on this service approved in February 2023. Among its most notable aspects are the obligation that all material means, such as containers and machinery, be newly manufactured, as well as the subrogation of the entire workforce, which must be maintained as a minimum, given that no depreciation is allowed. of positions.

“We want the highest quality standards in the cleaning of Santander and that is why we have worked to prepare with the greatest technical rigor some very detailed specifications that guarantee strict control to the winning company, and contemplate fines classified as minor, serious and very serious. that can lead to the termination of the contract,” said the Councilor for the Environment, Margarita Rojo.

The specifications establish the increase in containerization volumes, so that residents will have more space for waste collection and collections will be separated according to the new Waste Law, the new features of which have been fully incorporated into the document.

In this way, biowaste will be established in selective collection – giving the successful bidder a period of three months to install the fifth container – and used cooking oil.

Likewise, the minimum frequency is increased to alternate days in paper-cardboard, packaging and packaging waste and citizen service is also improved with the launch of social networks and the opening of an office in person from Monday to Friday during business hours. in the morning and afternoon attended by qualified personnel who respond to incidents, complaints and suggestions from neighbors, and must be incorporated into the management platform. For those questions that cannot be answered at the moment, a period of no more than 48 hours is established.

And also as novelty, Training and awareness measures are required aimed at the population in relation to waste prevention and its danger, reuse, separate collection, preparation for reuse and recycling, the consequences of improper waste management and abandonment. of scattered garbage and street cleaning.

All these improvements – which incorporate additional investments of 2.6 million euros in the first year – will be adapted to the evolution of the urban layout of the municipality, so bidders must foresee in their offer the evolution of the city over 10 years. , so that a global service “with high levels of quality” is guaranteed regardless of the year of life of the contract and the evolution that the city may or may not experience.

The investments contemplated in the first year affect the development of the service’s infrastructure, among which is the pneumatic collection center (500,000 euros), the underground containerization (900,000 euros) and the shock plans for the removal of graffiti, cleaning pavements, collecting posters and replacing trash cans.

Regarding deadlines, once the bidding process begins next week, companies will have 60 days to present their offers, with an estimated award for the summer and with the aim of the company being fully operational in a anus.

CANCELED SPECIFICATION

The tender for the new contract responds to the correction of the requirements that the Central Administrative Court of Contractual Resources (TARCR) raised to annul the specifications on this service approved in February 2023.

In this sense, the councilor has specified that the specifications that the Board will approve next Monday have been “subjected to an exhaustive technical review to guarantee maximum legal certainty” and have taken into account all the indications made by the TACRC.

He has also pointed out that the file has the mandatory report from the Higher State Price Committee on the technical study on the costs of the service, which includes everything necessary for the development of the activity: personnel, amortization and financing, operation of machinery and equipment, and general expenses.