His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, received – separately – at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi – His Excellency Jamal Mohammed Al-Ghunaim, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait, His Excellency Sharif Issa, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and His Excellency Dr. Muzaffar Mustafa Al-Jubouri, Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Omar Al-Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the National Council. Federal, and His Excellency Tariq Ahmed Al Marzouqi, Assistant Secretary-General for Council Presidency Affairs.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency Saqr Ghobash welcomed their Excellencies the ambassadors, stressing the depth of the fraternal and historical relations between the UAE and their countries, and the role of diplomatic missions in consolidating bilateral relations.

During the meetings, ways to enhance bilateral cooperation relations in various fields were discussed, especially activating cooperation and parliamentary relations between the Federal National Council and the parliamentary assemblies in these countries, while emphasizing the importance of exchanging parliamentary visits and expertise and enhancing coordination and consultation regarding various issues of common interest between the UAE and these countries. .

His Excellency pointed out that the Federal National Council, as a parliament, always seeks to keep pace with the development of the official bilateral relationship, and to push it to include all fields, in addition to working to enhance parliamentary cooperation and exchange views, opinions, and political positions in various parliamentary forums.

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash congratulated the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait on the occasion of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, assuming the reins of power, wishing the government and people of the State of Kuwait further progress, development, stability and prosperity under his wise leadership.

He also congratulated the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt on the occasion of the election of His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, for a new presidential term, wishing the government and people of the Arab Republic of Egypt further progress, development, stability and prosperity.

His Excellency Sherif Issa, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, also congratulated the Egyptian Embassy in the country for receiving the Minister of Foreign Affairs Award for Excellence in its fourth session in 2023, in appreciation of the efforts of the Egyptian mission in supporting bilateral relations between the two countries and working to intensify cooperation between them.

For their part, His Excellency the Ambassadors congratulated His Excellency Saqr Ghobash on the occasion of his election for a new term as President of the Federal National Council, wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity.