Discover a unique opportunity to promote community development and boost your academic training! The Santander Studies Scholarships – Community Social Service Tools and Opportunities invite you to be part of their program.

This initiative, supported by the National Association of Universities and Institutions of Higher Education AC (ANUIES), the Fundación Educación Superior Empresa (FESE) and Grupo Santander, seeks to make students aware of the importance of social service and its ability to generate a positive impact in various communities in Mexico.

A learning opportunity: Course “Community Social Service: Tools and Opportunities for Development”.

As a scholarship holder of this program, you will have exclusive access to the course “Community Social Service: Tools and Opportunities for Development”.

This training, which consists of three modules and lasts for eight hours, will provide you with a certification with curricular value, endorsed by the Foundation Higher Education Company (FESE).

The content of the course is structured in the following modules:

Community Life: Explore the current situation in the country, understand the relevance of social service in communities, identify the key elements to consider, and learn from successful cases that have generated a significant impact.

Current events: Challenges and Opportunities for local development: Acquire knowledge about fundamental areas for development, such as education, agriculture, social entrepreneurship, health and sustainability. Find out how to address current challenges and seize opportunities to drive growth in communities.

Professional perspective: Strengthen your skills and values ​​to lead social projects. Through case studies, you will learn to identify and address the priority needs of communities, thus developing a stronger and more effective approach to your community projects.

Registration and requirements

Registration for the program will be open from February 1 to December 25, 2023, and you can do them through the website www.becas-santander.com. Make sure you meet the following requirements and have the necessary documents to complete your application:

RFC (with or without homoclave).

Student registration number or its equivalent.

University student ID.

Confidentiality and data protection

In the “Becas Santander Estudios – Community Social Service Tools and Opportunities” Program, both the participants and the Santander Group undertake to maintain the confidentiality of the information shared, except in cases required by competent judicial or administrative authorities, or when the information is either of public knowledge or legitimately known by both parties.

By accepting these rules, you give your consent for your personal data to be included in the file owned by Banco Santander, SA, and used automatically to manage and provide the services related to the scholarship.

You also authorize to receive information about academic activities and programs promoted by Banco Santander, SA