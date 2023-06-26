Millions pile onto India’s overloaded trains every day, chasing a shred of economic opportunity.

Tickets that cost around $5—almost a day’s wages—is all they can afford. In return, they stand shoulder to shoulder in the middle of the so-called general carriages, far removed from the air-conditioned carriages.

It was these packed general carriages that became the scene of carnage on June 2 when the Coromandel Express crashed into a parked freight train in eastern India.

Almost all of the 288 dead were in those three carriages at the front of the train, a fact that has gone largely unnoticed in India. Unlike the 1,200 people in the reserved seats, the rail service had no record of their identities. Their names emerged only when they were taken to hospitals or their bodies were identified by loved ones.

“Everyone was like me, poor,” said Rahul Kumar, a 28-year-old carpenter who was in one of the general carriages.

The calamity has once again highlighted the uneven way in which the burden of India’s inadequate infrastructure falls on the poor.

Of the 20 million daily passengers, six out of seven have unreserved tickets, according to Indian Railways.

While passenger load has more than tripled to some 8 billion passengers a year in the last 50 years, the rail network’s capacity has expanded only about 40 percent.

The biggest impediment to improving safety and performance is congestion, said Alok Kumar Verma, a retired North East Frontier Railway chief engineer. Indian Railways data shows that about 10,000 kilometers of its central and most important “trunk routes” are operating at 125 percent capacityVerma said.

That doesn’t allow enough time for maintenance.

Annual spending on the rail system, officials say, has increased eightfold compared to a decade ago. Tracks are being rebuilt and added at a faster rate, and safety technology is being introduced.

The number of serious rail accidents has fallen by two-thirds in the past decade, and casualties from such events have dropped to single digits in recent years, official data show.

Still, there are nearly 20,000 rail-related deaths each year.

The hundreds of deaths and injuries following the Coromandel accident hit the section of the population that depends on the railway.

But there was some good fortune: The cyclone-prone state of Odisha, and the site of the accident, has a well-run disaster relief system that came to the rescue and saved lives.

Some of the dead were identified in the days that followed by injured friends, by relatives who traveled on government-organized buses and trains, or through photographs of their disfigured faces on government websites.

Nearly 100 more remain in morgues, unidentified and unclaimed.

“It doesn’t matter if we die at home or in a train accident — we are nobodysaid Madhu Sudhan Haldar, 24, a construction worker and a survivor. “After a few days, everyone will forget that so many people died.”

SAMEER YASIR, MUJIB MASHAL AND HARI KUMAR

THE NEW YORK TIMES