The challenge is enormous. Years ago, before Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine, he was known as Putin’s chef. Because Yevgeny Prigozhin, a petty criminal from St. Petersburg, who had served time for robbery, amassed his great fortune from his business dealings. catering and, above all, because of his links with Vladimir Putin, whom he met in the city on the Neva and who gave him juicy tenders and public contracts. Prigozhin, who later became a warlord with the Wagner mercenary company, key in the invasion of Ukraine and many other contests as the Kremlin’s unofficial armed wing (until he went against Kiev), had always served Putin loyally.

This Saturday he has crossed the line. It has been after a long and crucial night for Russia in which Prigozhin has launched a rebellion against the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and against its head, Sergei Shoigu, with whom he has had a rivalry for years, exacerbated by the battles in Ukraine, and whom he accused on Friday of attacking his rear camps.

The mercenary chief has dared to contradict the Russian president after Vladimir Putin accused him in a furious speech of “stabbing the country in the back” with his rebellion and promising “brutal” consequences. “The president is deeply mistaken,” Prigozhin has claimed in an audio message on one of his Telegram channels. “Wagner fighters are true patriots.” And now that Putin has spoken, the rebellion, the mutiny, already has connotations of a military coup.

It is a point of no return for Prigozhin, who until now has claimed to show no loyalty to anyone but Putin. Wagner’s boss has shown his most ruthless face in the Ukraine, where he has enlarged his legend of vengeance and accused the Defense leadership of sending regular soldiers to the “meat grinder” while they sit comfortably in Moscow with a money that should go to military campaigns. But always trying to prevent anyone from forgetting his modest beginnings to connect with those he has tried to recruit.

hot dogs

Born in 1961, when St. Petersburg was called Leningrad, he started his business with a hot dog stand in the Neva city in the early 1990s and took advantage of the turbulent breakup of the Soviet Union to move into high-end gastronomy to the new Russian elite. Among that elite was Vladimir Putin, already involved in politics, who was beginning to climb the St. Petersburg administration after having gone through the KGB (the secret services).

Putin was the great supporter of Prigozhin and his businesses. Already as president of Russia, he often went to dinner at Prigozhin’s luxurious restaurant, Staraya Tamozhnia, a floating facility on the Neva River. He even took the then President of the United States, George W. Bush, or the Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshiro Mori, there. But it was at a Putin birthday party in 2003 that Prigozhin provided the catering, where Putin’s (ironic) chef nickname was born. Since then he has remained close to the Kremlin, although always oblivious to the elites, who have seen him as an outsider, a redneck, someone from the lower class who is simply useful to the regime (until he ceases to be). And that’s how he had been—with certain lurches in the Ukraine—until now.

the troll factory

Prigozhin, a millionaire thanks to catering —a business for which he had complaints of poor quality and poisoning in a Russia in which the powerful are almost never sentenced for their crimes and those who denounce are penalized—, he was also the promoter of the so-called “troll factory”, accused of interfering in Western electoral campaigns, including the American one in 2016, which ended up giving victory to Republican magnate Donald Trump.

While the Wagner mercenary company was expanding, whose parent company was a covert unit of the Russian army that, in 2014, with the Donbas war and the invasion of Crimea, began its metamorphosis into a private military company. Since then it has deployed its mercenaries in the Ukraine, Syria, Libya, Venezuela, Sudan, the Central African Republic, Mali and again in the Ukraine.

It was in the Ukraine, during the full-scale war, that Wagner—who never officially existed on paper and of which Prigozhin denied being a part, since Russia forbade mercenaries—stopped operating in complete darkness. He was transformed from that hidden paramilitary arm of the Kremlin to a tool that was not only very visible, but also a key one in several of the few conquests of the Russian forces, such as those in Donbas.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense has always been concerned about Prigozhin’s power, but Putin has allowed him to grow, benefiting from internal conflicts that were previously dealt with in private and have begun to be fought out in public. In recent months, Wagner’s boss has raised the tone against Minister Shoigu approaching the point of no return this Friday and Saturday, in which his mercenaries have taken over the official buildings of the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, and promises march to Moscow if their demands to dismiss Shoigu are not met.

Wagner assures that his men are already heading to the capital and the support for the Kremlin from the National Guard and the security forces will be decisive in the next few hours. Prigozhin does not have the support of the elites and the intentions of others like him will depend on his luck.

