Santa Fe needed to resurface, wake up, get up and fight. That’s what his people were asking for, for that there was a change of coach to see if with Gerardo Bedoya the team had another blood flow. And so it was, a resounding victory against Atlético Huila, 5-0, allows them to reach 26 points and return to the group of eight. On date 20, against Once Caldas, he must defend that position with sharp claws.

(You may be interested: One less quota: Alianza defeats Atlético Nacional and qualifies)

Santa Fe was not dead, he had not surrendered. His storm had subsided. He came to El Campín to fight. He didn’t let much time pass to find the goal key, the one he had lost.

First it was Sambueza, who took out the left-footed shot that he had not taken out or that he had hidden. Strong shot for even a great goal, although the initial quota was from Rojas who rescued a ball that was lost.

Photo: See also Alpecin Fenix, Van der Poel operated on a knee Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

Huila tried to react, put up some resistance, do damage, but her few arrivals had no luck.

Then Santa Fe was devastating, he began to score one after another, regaining the confidence he needs to stay among the eight.

​First it was a corner kick from Sambueza, who was the winker, and in the area there was an own goal from Leonardo Escorciawhile José Aja bothered him.

Then the striker Wilson Morelo appeared, looking for, wanting, trying, and he had been doing it for months, and finally found the goal he had missed so much. Morelo brought the ball down with his chest and scored.

Wilson Morelo also scored against Huila. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

So they went to break. But the second part was another cardinal recital. Hugo Rodallega wanted his and he did it with a header, and then it was José Enamorado, who scored the fifth from a penalty.

And so this Santa Fe who seemed dead is on his feet, fights, for now he is inside, and he has recovered the goal and the confidence to defend his place in the home runs.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news