His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, discussed, during a telephone conversation today, with Lieutenant General Asim Munir, Commander of the Army in the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the relations of cooperation and joint work between the UAE and Pakistan in defense and military affairs and issues, and ways to support and strengthen them, including serve their common interests.

His Highness the President of the State – during the phone call – affirmed the UAE’s keenness to support everything that achieves harmony and stability in the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and meets the aspirations of its people for progress and prosperity.

For his part, the Pakistani Army Commander expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes for the UAE to continue development, advancement and prosperity.