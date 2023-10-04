Santa Fe will seek as a visitor what it could not get at home eight days ago, a victory against Deportivo Pereira that allows them to reach the semifinal of the Colombia Cup and continue with the dream of returning to an international tournament in 2024. The game will be seen this Wednesday on Win Sports +, from 6 p.m.

The 0-0 in the first leg in El Campín forces Santa Fe to triumph outside of Bogotá, an achievement that, in 2023, it has only achieved once, counting all competitions,

and, and it has been almost seven months since the last time he did it: on March 8, he beat Águilas Doradas 1-2 in Medellín, in the first phase of the Copa Sudamericana.

Santa Fe’s play remains unconvincing, but coach Hubert Bodhert tries to defend himself with results. He knows there are still things to improve.

“Of the instructions that we must have, the first is the zero on the goal. We must be a more solid team and not concede a goal per game. That is a pending task. And be more effective on the offensive side. Today we generated more than in the previous game and it didn’t go in. We must make better decisions. They are the two points to maintain balance,” declared the coach after the 1-1 draw against Bucaramanga on Saturday.

“The team has to be much more in the offensive phase, be more vertical, more dizzying,” analyzed Bodhert, who also has the team among the top eight in the League: it is fifth, with 23 points.

The rival, Deportivo Pereira, is practically eliminated in the League, which is why it is aiming for the Colombia Cup to return to the international tournament after its great performance in the Libertadores this year, in which it reached the quarterfinals.

This is how the second leg games of the quarterfinals will be played

Nacional defends a three-goal lead against Águilas Doradas this Wednesday, in the quarterfinals of the Colombia Cup, in Medellín (8:30 pm, Win+).

The other two return games will be on Thursday: DIM vs. Cúcuta, at the Atanasio Girardot, with a 1-0 red advantage, and Alianza Petrolera vs. Millonarios, in Barrancabermeja, with the current champion up 2-0.

Millionaires vs. Oil Alliance

The keys to the Cup semifinal have not yet been defined. La Dimayor will hold a draw on a date yet to be defined.

