Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Santa Fe vs. Gymnastics, LIVE: the Lion returns home in the Copa Sudamericana

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2023
in Sports
Santa Fe vs. Gymnastics, LIVE: the Lion returns home in the Copa Sudamericana


Hugo Rodallega

Hugo Rodallega celebrates

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Hugo Rodallega celebrates

Hárold Rivera’s team seeks its first victory in the group stage of the tournament.

Independiente Santa Fe plays its first home game this Tuesday in the 2023 edition of the Copa Sudamericana: receives Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata at the El Campín stadium.

Santa Fe reached the group stage after beating Águilas Doradas 1-2 as a visitor at the Atanasio Girardot stadium. And then, in his debut in the group stage, he drew as a visitor against Goias, in Brazil (0-0).

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Santa Fe and Gymnastics

