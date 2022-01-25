Santa Fe vs. Golden Eagles, live: follow the League live

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Santa Fe vs. Eagles.
Hector Fabio Zamora / TIME
The match is played at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 25, 2022, 06:01 PM
Independent Santa Fe receive to Golden Eagles in El Campín, on the second date of the 2022-I League.
It will be the second presentation of the team led by Martín Cardetti at home, after the 1-1 draw against La Equidad on matchday one.
(Also read: Egan Bernal has movement in all four extremities)
Leonel Álvarez’s squad comes from equalizing in his stadium, Alberto Grisales, 1-1 against Atlético Bucaramanga.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Santa Fe and Golden Eagles
January 25, 2022, 06:01 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Santa #Golden #Eagles #live #follow #League #live
Leave a Reply