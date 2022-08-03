Santa Fe vs. America LIVE: follow minute by minute

The start of the Alfredo Arias era has not yet been satisfactory in Santa Fe. The cardinal team does not start as expected, 5 points in 4 games is a performance that does not convince, not even Arias himself. For this reason, this Tuesday against América (8:05 pm TV on Win +), in a matchday 5 match of the League, the task is twofold: win and begin to show the game that the coach wants, the one that the team wants. and the one who wants all the cardinal fans.

Santa Fe faces this duel against America with a lot of obligation. This could be, on the other hand, the great opportunity to take off, to react, against a rival that is doing worse, since they only have 2 points, although they have barely played two games in the current championship. The red classic has them both up against the wall.

America vs. Santa Fe on date 5 of the League.

Minute by minute

