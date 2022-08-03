Residents and merchants of Ciudad Jardín have grown tired of having to live with rats in neighborhood parks. The largest focus of concentration of these rodents is located between Miguel Hernández, Carmen Conde, Antonio Oliver and Juan Fernández streets. There, the rats have taken over the garden areas. Contributing to this situation is the fact that the municipal parks and gardens brigades “have not appeared for months,” said José Cerezo yesterday. This neighbor stated that he sees them frequently in this area of ​​Cartagena.

Coinciding with the visit of LA VERDAD, workers from Lhicarsa (the company formed by FCC and the City Council) collected the bags in the bins in the garden located on Miguel Hernández street. “It’s the only thing they clean. Before, they did come to take care of the park, but now everything is abandoned,” said Cerezo.

On the same street, Pedro Solano denounced that these animals sneak into his garage through an open hole in the middle of the sidewalk. After more than six months demanding a solution from the municipal authorities, he has chosen to close it himself with a mixture of cement and gravel. It was also a danger to pedestrians, causing more than one fall, Solano reasoned.

Residents criticize the inconvenience caused by the lack of collection of pruning and leaves and ask to trim the hedges



The remains of pruning trees on the ground, unswept leaves and untrimmed bushes have turned the Ciudad Jardín parks into the perfect home for rats. Residents say that they do not come from the sewers, but that they reproduce in the parks due to their abandonment. “Rats are seen regularly, it is not one or two. In the park there are whole families. We see them when we close for business in the afternoon. They live and run among the palm trees as if they were squirrels. The image is not pleasant for our clients”, lamented Macarena, owner of an aesthetic establishment. In the local, several neighbors demanded an urgent solution.

Other inhabitants assure that in the Consistory they give them long alleging that they cannot use methods such as putting poison, because it would suppose a risk for the neighbors themselves and for other animals. In the Department of Health, directed by Manuel Padín, they did not give information.