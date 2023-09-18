Monday, September 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Santa Fe vs. Alianza Petrolera, live: follow minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Santa Fe vs. Alianza Petrolera, live: follow minute by minute

Close


Close

Santa Fe vs. Junior

Santa Fe vs. Junior

Photo:

César Melgarejo – EL TIEMPO

Santa Fe vs. Junior

They face each other on date 12 of Colombian soccer.

Santa Fe They are looking for a new victory at home that will consolidate them in the group of the eight best in the League. Face Boyacá Chicó in El Campín from 4 pm

The cardinal team comes from drawing away against Boyacá Chicó and beating Millonarios in the capital classic. Follow the incidents of the match minute by minute here.

Minute by minute

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Santa #Alianza #Petrolera #live #follow #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Emirates is with our brother and friend in all circumstances

The Emirates is with our brother and friend in all circumstances

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result