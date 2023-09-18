Bakhmut, Andriivka and now also Klishchiyivka. After days of affirmations and denials, Ukraine announces the reconquest of territories in Donetsk and forces Moscow to take action on the eastern front. According to Kiev, there would be 52,000 soldiers deployed by the Kremlin along that route, as well as 274 tanks, armored vehicles and rockets: a veritable army within an army considering that in total there would be around 150,000 Russians in Donbass.

Even on the southern front, things do not seem to be going well for Russia. After Kiev overtook the front lines in a southerly direction, the Ukrainian military reported that Moscow reinforced its ranks by concentrating forces on the city of Tokmak and effectively transforming it “into the second main line of defense.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proudly thanked his soldiers for their successes. Successes which, however, must not lead to imprudence. For the Chief of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, the Ukrainian counteroffensive “has not failed”, but the road to a final victory for Kiev in the conflict is still long.

In the evening explosions were heard in occupied Crimea near Cape Fiolent, Sevastopol. Another fort was reported in Tokmak, a city in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine.

