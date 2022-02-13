Santa Fe suffered its first defeat of the present Leaguewhen falling against Deportivo Pereira, 1-2 at the El Campín stadium, in a match on the sixth date.

(You may be interested in: History of the Colombian who plays in Ukraine, in the midst of war tension)

Santa Fe did not have the clarity of other games. It cost him to generate game. And he really missed important players like Carlos Sánchez, Wilfrido de la Rosa, José Ortiz and Dairon Mosquera, all injured.

Also, in this game Santa Fe lost two other vital players, Wilson Morelo and Leandro Castellanos, who left injured.

In the first half, Pereira had the best scoring opportunity, in a fast play by attacker Brayan Muñiz, who advanced alone, leaving two rivals on the way, but the ball went long when he reached the area. Castellanos’ timely departure prevented the goal, but the goalkeeper was injured there. They were 41 minutes.

Fernando Coniglio tried with a shot that went over the goal, in one of the few cardinal shots. Without Morelo, who left with a problem in his left leg, the team lost offensive capacity.

And before the end of the first half, Pereira’s goal came. It was on a short corner kick. All of Santa Fe fell asleep. Herrera did not finish, the center came and Muñiz had his revenge, with a header, by beating Goez. It was 0-1.

cardinal tie

Matias Mier celebrates his goal with Santa Fe. Photo: Hector Fabio Zamora / THE TIME

Santa Fe came out to face the second part without Castellanos and without Morelo. The rain got heavier on El Campín, the game became more difficult.

(Also read: Nairo Quintana: ‘The start of the year has not been good and it was won’)

The goal of equality came after a penalty that was reviewed in the VAR, for an apparent hand in the area by Danny Cano. After much controversy, Matías Mier grabbed the ball and kicked clearly to score the tie, in 63 minutes.

But there was still one more blow left for Santa Fe, who had a new defensive error. A pass into the void, and the player Trencito Valencia, ex-Santa Fe, received and defined very well over goalkeeper José Silva, 10 minutes from the end.

The cardinal team went all out on the attack, in search of the tying goal, sometimes desperately, sometimes elaborately, as in a great team play that ended with a shot to the clouds by Rivera.

This Santa Fe full of injuries, very decimated, was overtaken by a Pereira who hit effectively and took three key points from Bogotá

SPORTS

more sports news