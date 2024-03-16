The El Campín stadium was full, very full, packed, red and white, flags, stuffed lions, families, euphoria. The fans of Santa Fe she responded, excited by the team's good moment. They wanted another victory, this time on date 12 of the League, but in front of them there was a tough team, a strong rival, a Tolima that came to Bogotá to stop the cardinal streak and took a 1-1 draw.

Encouraged by that powerful red-and-white mass (29,829 attendees), Santa Fe launched its first offensives to warn Tolima, to show it conditions. And he had the first goal very quickly, the option was clear: a long pass from Juan Pablo Zuluaga For Moreno, who felt alone, excessively alone, so alone that he didn't know how to kick, he threw the ball outside. It was a goal and he didn't score it and the fans suffered their first anguish of the afternoon.

Those wrong plays usually pay dearly. Santa Fe paid for it very soon. Tolima, with its usual collective game, went over the cardinal grounds and launched an aerial ball that Meléndez could not and did not know how to clear, a faulty header left the ball stinging in the area, with poison, from those deadly balls. The ball reached the most inspired of all the visitors, Yeison Guzmanwho took his lethal shot to make it 0-1 in Bogotá.

For a few moments El Campín was silent, the massive fans received the blow and took a while to digest it. It was very early, just 5 minutes. He had a whole life ahead of him.

Santa Fe was slow to react. Their most dangerous approaches were with crosses into the area, with aerial play, a formula that the team perfects. Ortiz and Millán, The two defenders were close with their headers. Ortiz's man managed to raise shouts of a goal, but goalkeeper Chaverra launched himself felinely and prevented the ball from entering his goal.

Santa Fe, which had important casualties such as Agustín Rodríguez and goalkeeper Marmolejo. He tried, but he lacked clarity. He needed to take a breath. Halftime served him well. For the second half the team came out renewed, more aggressive, more refined. There were changes. Perlaza and Jersson González entered, who reappeared after his injury.

And the goal didn't take long to wait. The formula was what the team had been working on. A cross from a corner kick by Perlaza, the ball into the area, dangerous, looking for the scorer Hugo Rodallega who shook off the mark and scored a tremendous header to unleash the cardinal euphoria with the 1-1 goal, in 52 minutes.

Santa Fe was filled with enthusiasm, on the field and in the stands, it got closer with greater depth. Moreno had the goal again, again face to face with the goalkeeper, who beat him one-on-one and drowned out the celebration.

The match entered a moment of tension, because no one wanted to risk much, so as not to lose that valuable point. But each attack carried danger. Tolima almost took the victory but goalkeeper Espitia had a miraculous intervention, a phenomenal stretch, to avoid defeat. Then, Rodallega responded with a shot that passed very close. In the end, it was an important draw for both, although the Cardinals stopped their good winning streak.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

