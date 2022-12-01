Santa Fe ended its 2022 season without being able to reach the final of the Betplay League, and without a coach, after the early announcement of the departure of Alfredo Ariaswho is going to Peñarol in Uruguay.

Santa Fe finished the League with a one-goal tie against Millonarios in the capital’s classic. At the end of the game, Arias said goodbye publicly, and assured that he hopes to return to the cardinal team one day.

On Friday he will have his final meeting with the team of players, before his departure. Meanwhile, the team begins the search for a new coach.

Who for Santa Fe?

As EL TIEMPO has learned, there is still nothing clear or progress on the subject. In fact, the option Raphael Dudamelas it has been sounding in press versions, would be very far away.

The club would bet on a low-profile DT, not very expensive, and who can continue the project left by Alfredo Arias. A foreign DT is not ruled out, but not a big poster.

In fact, a possible option is Alfredo Arias’ own technical assistant, eduardo uzal, who could follow the project. Santa Fe would look for a coach with the same profile as Arias, and that is why this possibility is one that would be on the table.

Another trainer that would be in the deck of options is Harold Rivera, the same one who was already in the club and who rescued him at a critical moment in the institution.

Rivera was precisely the first DT that Eduardo Méndez arrived with when he took office, and he will always be an option for the cardinals. Besides, he is free.

In some media, other names are already on the cards, such as the Venezuelan Dudamel, who is currently commenting on the World Cup in Qatar with Gol Caracol.

Dudamel is an old acquaintance of the cardinal fans, as he was their goalkeeper in the 1990s.

In the League, he already led Deportivo Cali and was champion in 2021. In addition, he enjoys experience in the Venezuela National Team, in World Cup qualifiers. However, he is an expensive trainer for the Cardinals coffers.

Another name that appears in the folder of possible candidates, according to press reports, and who is also free is Juan Cruz Real, the former coach of America and Junior. Real had two realities in those teams, a title with the scarlets and a stumble in Barranquilla, where he was replaced this semester halfway through the championship by Julio Comesaña.

Another candidate with whom there is speculation is Flabio Torresthe current coach of Deportivo Pasto, and who ends the tournament with non-classification to the Colombian soccer final, although he was the protagonist.

For now these are versions, without confirmed approaches. The truth is that the cardinal president, Eduardo Mendezit’s up to him to speed up efforts to get DT soon.

