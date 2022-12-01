Russia warned on Thursday that there is an “enormous” risk that a conventional weapons conflict between atomic powers could degenerate into one. nuclear war.

In the event of a war with conventional means between nuclear powers “the risk of it degenerating into a nuclear war is enormous”said the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, at a press conference.

For this reason, he added, Russia not only endorses the inadmissibility of a nuclear war, but also calls to prevent any armed conflict between countries that possess this kind of weapon.

Lavrov recalled that the presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the United States, Joe Biden, signed in June 2021 a statement that there can be no victors in a nuclear wara document that five nuclear powers later signed.

“As I have already said, we are willing to go further and say not only that a nuclear war cannot be unleashed, but also that any war between nuclear powers is inadmissible,” he stressed.

The head of Russian diplomacy indicated that Moscow watches with concern the rhetoric of the West, which accuses Russia of preparing provocations with the use of weapons of mass destruction.

“But the West itself, the United States, Great Britain or France is doing everything to increase its practically direct participation in the war that it is waging against Russia through the Ukrainians. It is a dangerous trend,” he emphasized.

Lavrov indicated that discussing strategic stability with the US without taking into account the Ukraine situation is not possible. “For everyone, I think, it is absolutely clear that addressing strategic stability without taking into account everything that is currently happening in Ukraine is impossible,” he stressed.

A destroyed building in the port city of Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine.

He explained that the kyiv government has set itself the goal of “defeating, if not destroying, Russia on the battlefield.” “How can the goal of defeating Russia not be important for strategic stability?” Lavrov asked, stressing that Russia is one of the key players in this area.

The minister indicated that the conflict in Ukraine cannot be separated from the debate on strategic stability. “They (the Americans) tell us: we have to talk to the Ukrainians about Ukraine, whenever the Ukrainians want, and for us to discuss nuclear weapons and strategic stability. This is, to say the least, naive,” he said.

EFE