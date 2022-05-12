This Wednesday’s match at El Campín was the summary of the semester for Independiente Santa Fe, who bid farewell to the Colombia Cup after losing 0-1 against Junior de Barranquilla and thus being eliminated in the round of 16 of the tournament.

Everything that could have gone wrong for Santa Fe so far this year was repeated in this game: the team is credited for its will, that it wanted to fight, that at some point threatened to tie the series and force shots from the point penalty.

However, the team now led by Grigori Méndez on the roster and Agustín Julio in training (first reflex of the semester, an improvised bench by taking out a coach, Martín Cardetti, on the fly, who was unable to find his way back to the squad) began with problems from before the game. Wilfrido de la Rosa, who was going to reappear, suffered a muscular overload and left the summoned list. Instead he was called Jonathan Herrera.

Already on the field, Santa Fe tried to hurt Junior, but goalkeeper Sebastián Viera used all his experience to avoid it. But in less than two minutes, all the good intentions went to the floor. First, Hárold Rivera, who had been on the field for eight minutes, committed a foul on the edge of the area and, since he already had a yellow card, he was sent off.

Then, Viera took a free kick and goalkeeper José Silva took her out of the corner. But from there a corner kick was born in which the match and the series were sentenced. ‘Cariaco’ González lifted the ball and Dany Rosero, alone, headed and scored the winning goal for those led by Juan Cruz Real, in the 84th minute.

Santa Fe has two days to rethink and look for the miracle in the League to save the semester, on Saturday in Manizales, against Once Caldas, who was also eliminated from the Cup after losing both games against Nacional, 3-0 in Medellín and 1-2 at Palogrande. But it depends on other results. Except catastrophe, the reds have 90 minutes of a semester left to forget.

SPORTS