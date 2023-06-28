Independent Santa Fe will be measured this Wednesday at El Campín in Bogotá (9 pm with DSports television signal) with the Brazilian goias in the closing of Group G of the South American Cupa duel that its interim coach, gerardo bedoyahas defined as “the game of the semester.”

At a closing date of this league, goias It is the leader of the zone with nine points, followed by Universitario, from Peru, with seven. Santa Fe it also has seven units. The Argentine Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata is colero, with four.

“We have assumed this game as the game of the semester for us. I always put the players to compete to the maximum, to the limit. I tell them that it is the great final, that it is the game of our lives, because when you take it like this it is difficult for the rival to pass you over, “he said. Bedoyawho with this ends his short stage as interim coach of the cardinal team, a position he reached for the second time on May 12, after the departure of coach Hárold Rivera.

Last Sunday the new property coach, the Cartagena player, was presented Hubert Bodhertwho achieved an outstanding campaign with Alianza Petrolera in the League that ended last Saturday with the champion title for Millonaros, the classic rival of the plaza de Santa Fe.

Bedoya has striker Hugo Rodallega available, recovered from an injury that affected him. However, he will be without defender Marlon Torres or forward Wilson Morelo, both suspended.

“The team has prepared well both emotionally and physically,” he said. Bedoyawho regretted that Santa Fe has not had more competition because it could not qualify for the semifinal home runs of the Colombian league.

In the last group date, and most recent cardinals game (June 8), Santa Fe surpassed the Peruvian Universitario in Bogota. That time, Rodallega opened the scoring with a mid-range shot, and Neyder Moreno secured the victory.

The probable lineup for the final game of Santa Fe

As seen in the work of the week, Santa Fe he would form with Juan Espitia, in goal; Fabián Viáfara, José Manuel Ajá, David Ramírez and Dairon Mosquera in defense; Jonathan Barboza, Iván Rojas and Jerson González as midfielders; José Enamorado and Wilfrido de la Rosa, as wingers; and Hugo Rodallega as spearhead.

SPORTS

