Morandi bridge collapse, new troubles for the Benettons who knew everything

They continue investigations of the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office on the family Benettons after the collapse of Morandi bridge. Breakthrough in the investigation, there are the first suspects after the searches made by the Roman prosecutors in the Autostrade headquarters. The file on “remote causes” relating to the collapse of the Genoa bridge focuses – reads in La Verità – on the alleged thirst for earnings of the family Benettons. An exaggerated profit policy that would have led the managers of Autostrade per l’Italia to save on maintenance. The investigation has now come alive and the first names on the register of suspects have been entered. Even if the attention of the media is focused on the Genoese trial, the Roman line of inquiry could prove to be the decisive one to really make justice who is died without guilt.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rome – continues La Verità – has put it under the magnifying glass twenty years of receipts billionaires. For this the Yellow flames have acquired an impressive amount of material in the Rome offices of Autostrade. At the center of the investigations is the so-called fourth additional Anas-Autostrade agreement of 23 December 2002, absorbed into a law of 2004. Well, that law provided for a substantial adjustment of tolls which were added to the flat rate per kilometer introduced in the first agreement of 1997, wanted by the first Prodi government and preparatory to the privatization of the motorway network. The investigation aims to find out where have the billions gone? collected with toll increases for ghost works.

