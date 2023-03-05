Santa Fe wants to and can’t. He tries and does not find. Does the duty, but halfway. This Saturday he scored two goals in Envigado and yet he was defeated, 3-2. And his situation is already worrying. Because he does not take off, because he is not found.

Santa Fe tried to show another face. That can not be discussed. From the outset it had a notable difference: Morelo, the scorer, went to the bank; Rodallega, another scorer who has not yet taken off, started as a starter. And the striker was very active, with an obvious desire to celebrate, to score his first goal.

He had two good chances. After 5 minutes he warned: his shot inside the area and being very alone he went over the goal.

Then, another option, a pass from Sambueza. Rodallega took a right hand in his best style, as in his best times, but the shot, below, was contained by the goalkeeper.

Santa Fe seemed determined to take 3 points from Envigado. However, up front he found an attentive goalkeeper, with good reflexes and an inspired afternoon: Joan Parra.

Parra saved a shot from Delgado, then kept Millán from scoring, who fired from a corner kick. Santa Fe created but did not define.

Envigado had his thing. In the first part she announced with a header from Kestler that she went very close.

At minute 34 Envigado opened the scoring but the goal was annulled due to a prior offside.

sleeping defenses

Starting the second part, the cardinal plan broke. In a minute Envigado destroyed it. Santa Fe loses the ball at the start, is left in a bad position, exposed to his rival, and was Rubio Spain the one who proposed a wall and with the ball returned he took a shot for 1-0.

The good thing for Santa Fe was that he did not surrender to that goal. He immediately went to seek equality without wasting time. At minute 49 he was already celebrating. It was Millán who scored with a header in a disputed play, apparently out of place, that the referee did not consider after consulting the VAR. Lawful play.

But Santa Fe, in his eagerness to go for the victory that he needed so much, was neglected. Envigado finished him off in a quick play, center from the right and Mosquera picked up the ball in the area, anticipated Viáfara, and in double action defined, when 64 minutes went by, it was 2-1.

marrugo he had to go inside to believe he was the savior. He received a cross from the right zone and had a great shot in the area to give the Cardinals a breather, 2-2. A valuable point.

But Santa Fe was missing one more suffering, painful and definitive. Juan Zapata He took a left-footed shot from outside the area, at an angle, the ball bounced towards the net and goalkeeper Silva did not reach it no matter how much he stretched, it was the 3-2 that condemned the cardinal team.

Santa Fe wants to, but can’t. It doesn’t take off. It has 6 points. Your situation is already worrying

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@pabloromeroET

