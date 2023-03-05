Busto Arsizio, the father goes out to smoke, mother and daughter go to the bathroom. So they run away from the restaurant without paying

It’s not the first case, and this time it happened to Busto Arsizio (Varese) among the tables of the Capri pizzeria, where an entire family has dined and is literally ran away without paying. The site reported it Fanpage.it which also listed the dishes eaten by father, mother and daughter: lobster, prawns, oysters and dessert for three for a total of about 200 euros. The dynamic is the classic one, in this case updated to the presence of the minor. The mother goes to the bathroom with the baby, while the father goes to smoke a cigarette; then the disappearance of all three without the owner noticing.

Hence the decision of the latter: “This time they got away with it. now, however, I ask anyone who gets up to go and smoke for a document”, as written on a sign at the entrance. The owner then added: “Seeing that their things were there, I was calm, they will come back for sure, I thought. But then time passed and they didn’t come back. The items they had left there were old and basically worthless stuff. It was all studied“.

