The fans of Santa Fe exploded. The 5-0 defeat that the team received against Águilas Doradas unleashed all the fury of the fans who went once again against the president of the team Eduardo Mendez.

During the 90 minutes the fans protested vigorously. In fact, in the eastern stand there were flags with messages of complaint about the poor football that the team shows in this League, despite the fact that it is still among the eight.

Santa Fe vs. Eagles. Fan protest in eastern. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

There were complaints against the players, against the coach Hubert Bodhertand against President Méndez, mainly.

In fact, when Santa Fe was already thrashed, the fans in the western stands attacked the boxes where the leaders were, with shouts calling for the departure of the top manager of the cardinal team.

