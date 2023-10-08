You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Santa Fe fans protest against Eduardo Méndez.
Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO
Santa Fe fans protest against Eduardo Méndez.
The team lived a nightmare and was humiliated by Águilas.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The fans of Santa Fe exploded. The 5-0 defeat that the team received against Águilas Doradas unleashed all the fury of the fans who went once again against the president of the team Eduardo Mendez.
During the 90 minutes the fans protested vigorously. In fact, in the eastern stand there were flags with messages of complaint about the poor football that the team shows in this League, despite the fact that it is still among the eight.
There were complaints against the players, against the coach Hubert Bodhertand against President Méndez, mainly.
In fact, when Santa Fe was already thrashed, the fans in the western stands attacked the boxes where the leaders were, with shouts calling for the departure of the top manager of the cardinal team.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Santa #fans #rage #President #Eduardo #Méndez #win