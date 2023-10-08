Saturday, October 7, 2023. Miami is a city that until a few months ago did not pay much attention to soccer, but lately they became passionate about the game of cue and ball.
The reason? Having the best in the world playing for your team. As simple as that. They used to see success from a distance, it was not even a desire for them. With Messi wearing the ten of his club, however, everything changed.
Tonight, the Inter Miami They faced Cincinnati with the obligation to win. Victory assured them nothing, but defeat destroyed everything. If they lost to Cincinnati, Inter Miami would be eliminated, so it was expected that ‘Tata’ Martino’s men would jump onto the field with the knife between their teeth in search of the three points.
But not only did he not arrive, but his place was taken by a defeat. Cincinnati beat them 1-0 with a goal from Álvaro Barreal in the seventy-eighth minute, thus completing the elimination of Inter Miami, who knew what it was like to be champion thanks to Messi in the Leagues Cup, but will now have to wait until next year to try to win something.
The story between Inter Miami and Lionel Messi began to be written on August 26, 2023, in a match between Cruz Azul and Inter, for the first round of the Leagues Cup. The Argentine star began the match on the bench, but within a minute fourteen of the second half he entered and ended up becoming the hero of the match, scoring a goal from a free kick and giving the victory to those in pink and black.
This tournament allowed those from Miami to dream big, and the dream became reality by reaching the final and winning it in a penalty shootout. Messi hadn’t even been in the MLS for three months and he already knew what it was like to be a champion. That’s the size of La Pulga, who, various sources say, would already be thinking about leaving Inter, to join Newell’s in 2025.
