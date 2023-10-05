Hubert Bodhert, Santa Fe’s coach, had explained after the draw against Bucaramanga in the League what the team’s idea should be to continue progressing: “The motto should always be to have zero on goal, we cannot concede goals in games. We must be more effective,” he said.

This did not happen this Thursday. Two serious defensive errors cost Santa Fe defeat and, consequently, elimination from the Colombia Cup. after losing 2.0 against Deportivo Pereira as a visitor, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

Unlike the first leg eight days ago, when emotions were scarce and yawns were abundant, the second leg was very emotional, with two teams dedicated in search of victory, fighting against a very difficult field due to the rains that fell in Pereira.

That downpour made the ball difficult for the goalkeepers to control. Above all, for Juan Daniel Espitia, who started this match.

A doubt from him and the entire defense cost the team the first goal, when, in his attempt to reject the ball, Dayron Mosquera put it in his goal. If there were any doubts, then Jhojan Torres came to try to get it out and he finished putting it in, 16 minutes into the first half.

Santa Fe, it must be recognized, tried everything, attacked as best it could and made a figure of goalkeeper Aldair Quintana. But when the reds, who played in white at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas, were excited about the tie, a counterattack came that gave Pereira the second goal: Espitia fired a cross shot and Kener Valencia came in free to make it 2-0, in the 87th minute.

Already in stoppage time, Éver Valencia hooked Angelo Rodríguez in the liver and the referee showed him the red card, after a VAR review. And it was all for Santa Fe, which failed in its attempt to regain the Cup title.

The Reds are now concentrating on the League, in which they are among the eight. Pereira, on the other hand, already eliminated, points to the fast track to return to an international tournament, after the historic performance in his debut in the Libertadores.

SPORTS

