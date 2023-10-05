‘Daryl Dixon’, a series derived from the successful ‘The Walking Dead’, tells the story of the character played by Norman Reedus. In this fiction, the zombie apocalypse is still in force, but this time in France. In the new and penultimate episode, Daryl will try to get Laurent safe to ‘The Nest’; However, none of this will be easy, since someone will seek to avoid it at all costs, even if it means taking their life. Will the crossbow hunter be able to leave France and reach the United States?

In the following note, we will tell you all the details about the premiere of the fifth episode of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ and, thus, follow the end of its first season carefully.

When does episode 5 of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ come out?

The new episode of ‘Daryl Dixon’ will premiere on Sunday, October 8, 2023. This series is the fifth spin-off of the franchise. ‘The Walking Dead’ and airs starting at 6:00 pm in the United States (Pacific time). If you are in a Latin American country or in Spain, here are other schedules for reference:

Daryl will seek to transport Laurent and bring him safely to ‘The Nest’. Photo: AMC

Mexico: 7.00 pm

United States (central time): 8:00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

United States (Eastern Time): 9.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am (the next day).

Where to watch ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ episode 5 ONLINE?

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ It can be seen ONLINE through the streaming platform AMC+, in which you can also find the previous episodes of the series. It is important to clarify that This service is not available for any Latin American country..

How to watch episode 5 of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

However, if you want to see ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ ONLINE and FREE, you can access pages such as Cuevana, PelisPlus, among others, which have all the chapters on their platforms. However, as these are pages dedicated to the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual material, you must enter them at your own risk.

