Santa Fe was left without a coach two dates after finishing the round-robin phase of the League. On May 11, the club decided to terminate Harold Rivera’s contract, despite the fact that the team still had mathematical options both in the Copa Sudamericana and in the local tournament.

With DT in charge, Gerardo Bedoya, the reds were eliminated from the home runs: despite beating Huila 5-0 on date 19, in the last one they lost 3-1 with Once Caldas and said goodbye to the tournament. And in the South American, they will have to beat Goias at El Campín, on June 28, to seek at least the playoff against one of the third parties in the Copa Libertadores.

Until this Sunday, 38 days have passed and in Santa Fe they have not yet found a new coach. And, from what EL TIEMPO managed to talk to Eduardo Méndez, president of the club, the picture is not so clear.

Eduardo Méndez denies agreement with Hubert Bodhert

Press versions took as a fact the arrival of Hubert Bodhert, who has just fought with Alianza Petrolera for passage to the final of the League. Méndez assures that the issue is not like that.

“I have never spoken to Bodhert. I’ve seen him a couple of times and we’ve greeted each other. I have spoken with Carlos Orlando Ferreira, the president of Alianza, and I told him that I love that coach. But he has to resolve his situation there. If he decides to stay, then he will stay. If he is released, then we will talk to him, ”Méndez explained.

Santa Fe handles two candidates

The president of Santa Fe has two other technicians in the pipeline. The club was offered the Venezuelan César Farías, who at the end of the year led Aucas to champion in Ecuador, but who has just been fired after being sentenced to one year and two months for assaulting two rival players.

The other name in which Méndez is fixed is that of Lucas González, current coach of Águilas Doradas, and that at the beginning of the year he was part of Rivera’s coaching staff. González resigned to take charge of the Rionegro team.

Unofficial versions speak of González presenting his resignation in Águilas and if that happens, Santa Fe would enter to make him an offer.

Lucas González, DT of Eagles.

The name of Leonel Álvarez has not been completely ruled out, but there are big differences in economic terms. EL TIEMPO learned that the DT from Antioquia requested a salary of 250 million pesos per month and Santa Fe would be able to pay him 120 or 130.

For now, Bedoya continues to prepare the team for the last date of the Copa Sudamericana, waiting for preparation for the second semester to begin.

