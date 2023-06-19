New evidence, collected by the New York Timeswould show that Moscow’s hand was behind the destruction of the dam of the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric plant in the Kherson region of Ukraine. “The dam was designed to withstand almost any attack from the outside,” writes the US newspaper, assuming that the explosion occurred inside the plant. Hypothesis also supported by Ukrainian and American engineers who, on the basis of satellite and seismic data of the explosions in the area, concluded that the most probable cause of the collapse was an explosive charge placed in a service corridor which crosses the concrete core of the central. It is probably the underground passage to the engine room, considered by experts to be the ‘Achilles heel’ of the entire structure.

Ukraine, Kiev destroys Russian ammunition depot in Kherson



How Moscow knew about it is for the New York Times easy to hypothesize: the dam, in fact, was built in the Soviet era and it is almost certain that Moscow is in possession of the plans and technical drawings of the plant. While the investigations and assumptions about the disaster that flooded a large part of the Ukrainian region continue, the army of Kiev continues its counter-offensive.

According to the pro-Russian governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Vladimir Rogov, Ukrainian troops have taken control of the village of Piatykhatky. The most intense fighting has been concentrated in the south-eastern province of Zaporizhzhia, around Bakhmut and further west in the eastern Ukrainian province of Donetsk, according to the latest British military intelligence update. Here, the Kiev army made “little progress”. This is also demonstrated by the successful attack on a “very significant” Russian ammunition depot near the port city of Henichesk in Kherson province. This was stated by Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian regional government of the province of Odessa, who defined it as “a good coup”. Meanwhile, British intelligence also estimates that Russian losses are probably at the highest level since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces estimates these Russian losses at around 220,000 soldiers who have died since the beginning of the conflict.

To know more

The case – Putin, anti-gay crusade

What happened yesterday