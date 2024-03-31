Santa Fe resolved the absence of its main attacking figures more than well and, with a great afternoon from Jersson González and with the leadership of Daniel Torres, they beat a very poor Patriotas without any problem, that continues to dig its way towards descent.

The 3-0 this Sunday in El Campín, in front of 15,944 spectators (which perhaps could have been more, if it were not for the structure of the stage of the Karol G concerts, which left the southern sector of the stadium out of service) , leaves Pablo Peirano's team on the verge of qualifying for the semi-final home runs: He reached 27 points and is two away from the historical average of eighth in the 19-day tournaments.

Santa Fe had a hard time getting into the game. First, because of the four losses, especially the three from midfield up (Juan Pablo Zuluaga, Agustín Rodríguez and Hugo Rodallega). And second, because Patriotas tightened their grip, put pressure on him and didn't let him play.

Jersson González, the key man of Santa Fe

But little by little, Pablo Peirano's team got closer to Sergio Román's goal. First, timidly. Then, with much more determination. In this growth a key figure appeared. Jersson González.

From his cross came the first clear option, which Daniel Moreno resolved very poorly: instead of attacking the ball to head, he waited for it and ended up sending it anywhere.

González himself ended up solving the problem before finishing the first stage, with a double: in the 45th minute, he looked for it to take a rebound inside the area and finish with a header, after a cross from Elvis Perlaza.

Three minutes later, already in the replacement, González opened space in the area after a pass from José Erik Correa and completed his double to send people looking for refreshments with a smile.

Santa Fe ended up playing with plan C in attack, after Correa had to ask for a change due to injury. A young man, William Ovalle, had the opportunity to enter the second stage, in which the local team regulated and managed the pace of the game.

Patriotas demonstrated, once again, why it is about to break all offensive records in Colombian football: an average of 0.21 goals per game is unforgivable for any squad.

Rather, when Santa Fe pushed a little, it began to generate danger. And so, the goal came that sealed the win, in the 81st minute. Daniel Torres found it in the area, after an authorization from Elvis Perlaza and a terrible rejection from Diego Ruiz, and sent it to save.

Already in replacement time, the VAR reviewed a possible handball action by Julián Millán in the area, but neither those on the screen nor the referee Edilson Ariza considered it a foul. And with that action ended a strong performance by Santa Fe, who will now have a couple of weeks to recover the main squad before facing a rising Nacional.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

