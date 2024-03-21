YesAnta Fe had no difficulties in qualifying for the second round of the Colombia Cup. After the 3-1 first leg last week in El Campín, this Wednesday they drew 1-1 against Boca Juniors at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali.

The Santa Fe coach, Pablo Peirano, rotated the roster and, at least initially, very few starters appeared in the lineup: Facundo Agüero, Yilmar Velásquez and Francisco Chaverra were the ones who remained in the starting team.

However, three of those who are normally alternatives for the Uruguayan coach were the ones that put Santa Fe ahead in Cali: a filtered pass from Jhojan Torres on the right and a center from Jersson González allowed José Érik Correa to score 0 -1, at 35 minutes.

The Valle del Cauca team saved its honor and tied the game in the 80th minute, with a mid-range shot by Michael Aponzá that surprised goalkeeper Juan Daniel Espitia, who took the place of Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo, who has not yet recovered.

By that time, four of the starters had entered so that Santa Fe could maintain the advantage: Julián Millán, Juan Pablo Zuluaga, Hugo Rodallega and Jhon Meléndez.

Now, Santa Fe awaits a rival in the second phase, in which the eight best-ranked teams in the promotion tournament last year enter the competition.

The others classified for the second phase of the Cup

So far, in the five keys that have already ended, no B team has managed to qualify: in addition to Santa Fe, Bucaramanga, Pereira, Envigado and Jaguares advanced, eliminating Real Santander, Real Cundinamarca, Orsomarso and Atlético, respectively.

This Thursday the return matches of the three remaining keys will be played: Once Caldas receives Bogotá, whom they beat 0-2 at Techo; Huila will be home against Barranquilla, whom it defeated 1-3 at the Romelio Martínez, and Unión Magdalena will play in Santa Marta against Tigres, against whom it lost 2-1 in the first leg.

