The Mexican singer Danny Kingwhose real name is Daniel Dueñas Masciatelli, is extradited to Mexico to face allegations of alleged child abuse, It is made known in various media.

Danny Rey was in Argentina, Therefore, an extradition agreement had to be requested. The complaint for alleged child abuse against the singer began in 2023.

Mexico requested an extradition treaty with Argentina, as he was detained while walking along Ciudad de la Paz street in the Colegiales neighborhood, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Attorney General's Office (FGR) announces that the delivery of the singer Danny King It took place at the Ministerio Pistarini International Airport, Ezeiza, Argentina.

After being transferred to Mexico, his country of origin, and is now being held in the Criminal Justice Center of the First Judicial District in Tonalá, Jalisco, and will face charges for alleged abuse of his niece.

Danny Rey is 36 years old and has participated in soap operas such as 'Camaleones', alongside Belinda and the late Edith González, and in her role as a singer she has recorded songs such as 'Dile', 'Cometa' and 'Capitán'.

